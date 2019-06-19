I see my dear friend Rajiv Gandhi in you: Amarinder Singh to Rahul Gandhi

national

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda took to Twitter to wish the Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his 49th birthday

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Congress President Rahul Gandhi turns 49 years old today and is celebrating his second birthday as Congress Chief after he replaced his mother, Sonia Gandhi in December 2017. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished good health and long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday on Wednesday."Wish you a very happy birthday, dear @RahulGandhi. Proud of who you have become over the years; I see my dear friend (late) Rajiv (Gandhi) in you," Singh tweeted.

Wish you a very happy birthday, dear @RahulGandhi. Proud of who you have become over the years; I see my dear friend Rajiv in you. May God bless you with a long, healthy and prosperous life. pic.twitter.com/7jXU7Vk9m8 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 19, 2019

"May God bless you with a long, healthy and prosperous life," the chief minister said. Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also wished good health and a long life to Rahul Gandhi, who turned 49 on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished good health and long life on Wednesday to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. Narendra Modi on social media website tweeted, "Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life."

Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

The two leaders were involved in a war of words in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority. Rahul Gandhi was born on this day in 1970. He turns 49 years old today. He is celebrating his second birthday as Congress Chief after he replaced his mother, Sonia Gandhi in December 2017. Rahul Gandhi has also served additional offices such as chairperson of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India, Rahul Gandhi comes from a family of longline politicians. He currently represents the Wayanad constituency.

