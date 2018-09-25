Namaste England Dhoom Dhadaka song: It's a complete celebration package

bollywood

The makers of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starter Namaste England dropped yet another peppy track Dhoom Dhadaka showcasing a celebratory environment

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra/picture courtesy: YouTube

The vibrant new song showcases the happy duo of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, having the best of their happy times. From the streets of London to the farms of Punjab, Arjun and Parineeti unveil the growing love with Dhoom Dhadaka. The upbeat music has been composed by Mannan Shah and penned by Javed Akhtar.

Earlier, the party track of Bhare Bazaar impressed the audience which showcases the love-hate relationship of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra as the duo teases and makes fun of each other in the song.

The first song of the film Tere Liye also became an instant hit amongst the audience owing to the soulful melody and heartwarming vocals of Atif Aslam. Ever since their debut in Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have been receiving tremendous love from the fans.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. Namaste England is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 19, 2018.

Check out the song right away:

Also Read: Namaste England Shot At Undiscovered Locations Of England And London!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates