Namit Khanna: There are TV actors who are way more popular than film actors

Yeh Pyar Nahi Toh Kya Hai fame Namit Khanna and Palak Jain interacted with mid-day online over a telephonic conversation and spoke about the hardships they went through before achieving this show



Palak Jain marks her debut with this show

Yeh Pyar Nahi Toh Kya Hai, an upcoming show on Sony Entertainment channel brings to its viewers a love story blended with the traits of two drastically opposite people – Siddharth and Anushka Reddy. Debutants Namit Khanna and Palak Jain are essaying these lead characters. Ask them about the initial butterflies flying in their stomachs before facing the camera and their experience working on this show, they are quick to answer that they are yet amateurs.

Namit: Yes, it's a bit hectic and I think that's how it's going to remain – long hours and lack of sleep. Facing the camera is one department that I've worked really hard towards. I'm enjoying the whole process. Of course, there's always scope to get better and improve every day but the initial fear of facing the camera has vanished. I have overcome that fear now.

Palak: Now, I am pretty much comfortable. Of course, doing the scenes and getting into that zone is taking time but compared to the first day, I'm getting really comfortable. It's also because I am working with a lot of experienced actors and they just make me feel very comfortable.

Well, stepping into the television industry even without a faint recommendation is too real to be a true story. However, Namit and Palak's tale of sheer dedication, sacrifice, hard-work and most importantly, patience. It will force you to think otherwise, other than the standard notion of passing the audition for a show in a quick go. Ask them if the journey up till now has sailed smoothly of was a bumpy ride? To which, their answer was…

Namit: I had done a pilot shoot for a show on Star Plus in October and was waiting for their response. It was just two weeks to go about for that and I got a call from Sony for this show Yeh Pyar Nahi Toh Kya Hai and they asked me to come down for a meeting. I already informed them that I have done a pilot shoot for xyz show. So, the director said, "Just come down and we'll have a chat." I went ahead and he told me about the character. Later, I went and auditioned for it. Minutes after my audition they made me meet Dilip sir, Vishal sir and I spent a lot of time on the first day of my audition there. So, I kind of figured that they are interested and within the next two days I got finalised. Talking of facing roadblocks to reach up till here, he shared, "I wouldn't say there were roadblocks because everybody has a different journey. It's just that you continue on that path you are walking on with that self-belief that this is the only way it has to happen and there is no other way. Yeah, at some time you start having doubts about your decision and choices but everybody goes through it. I continued working on myself and that's what has got me here."

Palak: The journey wasn't smooth for sure because I did not know anyone from the industry and there is nobody in my family or relative who is associated with this industry and could have helped me out. Mumbai was difficult because figuring everything on your own is difficult. But there's one thing that it necessarily makes you strong as a person because it needs a lot of patience. You keep giving auditions; you keep getting rejected without even knowing that you have been rejected. It's not necessarily your acting or whatever but you don't fit in for some reason and there's nobody to tell you that why you're not fitting in. Talking about the audition part, the production team saw my picture and found Anushka's character in me. And then they called me for an audition. There were one or two rounds of audition and the shortlisting that happened. I think when something is meant to happen, it just happens in some or the other way. For years I was just waiting for the opportunity and nothing happened. This show came and it just materialised.

The show revolves around these two main protagonists and the misunderstandings between them form the plot of the story. A newcomer has many thoughts wandering in his/her mind before entering a new class or a new job on his/her first day. There is a pile of 'what if' thoughts slipping from their minds. One such question, "What if I am not accepted by my colleagues?" So, talking about their equation with them, Palak and Namit narrated a feel-good equation about working with the co-actors.

Namit: Yes, being comfortable with the people you're working with is very important. Once, you reach there it becomes easier and I have reached that zone. Getting comfortable with co-actors is easy. It takes time to gel up with the technical crew because you don't know anybody and you don't really get the time to sit and chat with them because you are so occupied working. Now that it's been close to 40-45 days of shooting, so, now you know everybody by name and their role in the team. Of course, there are issues that happen in the production team but these goof-ups keep happening everywhere.

Palak: Yes, I am very comfortable. Not a single day did I feel that I am a newcomer. Doing the scenes with such experienced co-actors like Alka ma'am and Maneesh sir is actually a blessing. It's great working with people who are so experienced. They just enhance your skills.

A layman or an alien to the world of glamour have too many pre-conceived notions about the function of this industry. But the closer you come, reality hits you harder to see the cast and crew work non-stop on endless shift hours to complete their episode. Exactly was the case with these debutants, it seemed like beds of roses until they themselves endured the pain of pricking thorns.

Namit: Yes, we do have some pre-conceived notions. For all these years I was not convinced that I have to do TV because I always felt that I wanted to do films then why should I switch to television when I myself don't watch TV? But now, after being around for a while and working hard, I realised that there's always going to be a gamble, especially for an outsider like me. Even if I get a film, the result will be based on its Box Office collections, for which, I'll work for relatively three to four months, without any assurance of working every day, the kind of role and other factors as opposed to a TV show. In my case, it's a one year show, where 10-12 months I'll be working consistently, where you are getting an opportunity to better yourself. The most important thing for an actor is to prove and I'm getting an opportunity to do that. Also, the reach of TV is huge and this is something that I realised with time. There are TV actors who are way more popular than film actors, of course, barring the A Grade stars. If I feel that there is no good work in Television, at least I can perform better then because as an actor we have social responsibilities catering to people of all age groups.

Palak: Honestly, there's still a lot for me to explore but my friends or family when they talk about the TV industry, they think that it's the easiest thing to do. If you're not doing anything, you can just get into modelling and act but trust me, it's exactly the opposite. If you cannot do anything, you definitely cannot do acting. It needs lot of dedication and lot of commitment, probably, a lot of personal sacrifices to be made. If you are committed to something, you just need to keep your personal life secondary. And, you really need to be strong and patient. This (TV industry) is not something how it looks, it's not a cakewalk, people think they are leading a glamorous life. But nothing comes easy, there's always a price to pay.

With a few days left for the show to go on air on 19 March on Sony channel at 8 pm, both, Namit and Palak have their heartbeats racing ahead of time. They are anxious, excited and nervous at the same time to see the audiences' reaction. Also, they feel blessed and are thankful to their parents and almighty for pondering this opportunity on them to reach people's homes with this show.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma To Sunil Grover: I Called You 100 Times, Don't Spread Rumours

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates