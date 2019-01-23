Namrata Shirodkar celebrates her 47th birthday with BFF Mehr Jesia

bollywood

Mahesh Babu hosted a grand birthday bash for wife Namrata Shirodkar in Hyderabad at a popular palace hotel

Namrata Shirodkar with her besties

Namrata Shirodkar turned a year older yesterday. After ringing it in with South star hubby Mahesh Babu, she whisked off her girl gang to a palace hotel in Hyderabad for the celebration. Among those in attendance was Mehr Jesia. The two go back a long way and are buddies from their modelling days in the '90s. Mehr, who has been maintaining a low profile after her divorce from Arjun Rampal, was happy to be in the midst of her old pals.

Namrata Shirodkar posted: "#sunset #tribe #homevibes [sic]"

View this post on Instagram #sunset #tribe ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#homevibes A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) onJan 21, 2019 at 4:41am PST

The actress posted many more pictures with her tribe. Namrata is off on a holiday with her girls, and she's updating her fans with her social media posts.

On the work front, Namrata was last seen in Bride and Prejudice (2004), along with Aishwarya Rai. The actress married the Telugu actor Mahesh Babu in 2005, and she left the world of showbiz.

