Nana Patekar responds to Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment accusation

Nana Patekar has denied all the allegations that he sexually harassed Tanushree Dutta on the set of a film a decade ago. Later, he said that lies will remain lies.

Nana Patekar on Saturday denied that he misbehaved with actor Tanushree Dutta on the sets of a 2008 film, calling her claims a "lie". Nana was on his way from Jodhpur to catch a flight to Mumbai when paparazzi questioned him about the accusations. Nana told the reporters, "I said this ten years ago... a lie is a lie (Dus saal pehle bol chuka hoon, ab jo jhoot hai woh jhoot hai')", Patekar told reporters in Mumbai at the airport.

The actor, who was in Rajasthan to shoot the film, is likely to hold a press conference in Mumbai in a day or two to address the issue.

Last month, Dutta had alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the 2006 film Horn Ok Pleassss. She said that Patekar harassed her while shooting for a special dance number in the movie, and also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her.

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor further alleged that she and her family were attacked after she refused to perform the intimate step. She had raised her voice a decade ago too, but has said her voice was suppressed by those in powerful positions.

The naming and shaming has led several women to come forward and point fingers at sexual harassment incidents they have faced, and several celebrities in showbiz, who have condemned the practice, have spoken out in support of the #MeToo movement including Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Shilpa Shetty, Kalki Koechlin, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Meanwhile, Patekar's lawyer reportedly sent a legal notice to Dutta, demanding a written apology from her for ruining the veteran actor's image.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS