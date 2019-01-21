Narendra Modi gives an epic reply to Kartik Aaryan, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar's 'backfie'

bollywood

Prime Minister Modi stumbled upon a funny picture tweeted by actor Kartik Aaryan. In the picture captioned "Losers" backfie with the Honorable PM!" Kartik, along with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and Karan Johar can be seen posing for a selfie with the PM

Following their latest interaction in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood celebrities exchanged some lighthearted praises on Twitter. The Prime Minister on Saturday met and interacted with several celebrities during the inauguration of India's first cinema museum in Mumbai. During his inaugural speech, he surprised the Who's Who of Indian cinema, in Bollywood-esque fashion: "How's the Josh?" His Bollywood reference welcomed with vociferous applause, and an unequivocal "High Sir."

And on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi took time out to reply to many bigwigs of Indian cinema, who took to Twitter to describe their experience of meeting the PM, while some described his speech, and others posted selfies with him.

However, Imtiaz Ali, Dinesh Vijan, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar did not get a chance to click a selfie with Modi. So the foursome decided to take a 'backfie'. Imtiaz shared a picture on Instagram and wrote a cheeky caption, "Losers' 'backfie' with the honourable Prime Minister (sic)."

View this post on Instagram Losers’ backfie with the honorable PM! A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial) onJan 19, 2019 at 5:45am PST

Much to their surprise, Modi replied last evening. He was at his wittiest best in his reply: "Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion." Prime Minister Modi ended the tweet with a smiley.

