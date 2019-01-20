Narendra Modi: Mahagatbandhan alliance of namdars, negativity, instability

national

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at opposition parties, terming the 'mahagatbandhan' a grouping of corrupt, negativity and instability and accusing them of misleading the people.

"This mahagatbandhan is a unique bond. It is the bond of 'namdars', bond of nepotism, bond of corruption and scandals, bond of negativity and bond of instability and inequality," Modi said.

The Prime Minister's remarks came during his interaction with booth level BJP workers from the Lok Sabha constituencies of Hatkanangale, Kolhapur, Madha and Satara in Maharashtra and South Goa.

"They have an alliance of parties while we have an alliance with 130 crore Indians. We are dedicated to the dreams and aspiration of people while they are trying to promote their sons and daughters. They have the money power and we have the people's power... They are busy in saving their families while we are working to save the nation," he said.

Modi slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the party which was involved in largescale violence even in panchayat polls in the state was now talking about saving democracy in the country.

"If someone files nomination against them even in panchayat polls, they indulged in violence and murder. Today they are talking about saving democracy. It is ironical that those parties that do not have an iota of democracy within themselves are now forming alliances to tell people about the state of democracy in the country," Modi said without taking any name.

He also took a jibe at former Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav for his Bofors "faux pas" at the opposition rally.

"In Kolkata, the opposition parties were talking about saving the country and democracy. A leader reminded us about the Bofors scandal from the same platform," he said.

While attacking the Modi government on the Rafale jet deal, Yadav erred by taking the name of Bofors in place of Rafale.

Modi's attack come a day after 23 political parties, including the Congress, came together at a mega rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and vowed to oust the Prime Minister in the coming general elections.

