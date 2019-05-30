Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony: Nearly 8000 guests to attend

national

The swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi will be held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan which is the same venue as in 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha elections 2019 by a majority. The 68-year-old stalwart leader is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term today. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

Nearly 8000 guests are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, making it the biggest event to be held in the historic premises.

President Ram Nath Kovind will host a private dinner for the leaders from Bimstec countries as well as Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth while the other guests who are attending the event will be treated to high-tea.

Ashok Malik, Press Secretary to the President told news agency IANS, "It will be the biggest-ever event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 8,000 people are coming."

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan which is the same venue as in 2014. The 2014 event was attended by as many as 5000 guests.

The high tea will have snacks like samosas, and paneer items apart from sweets while the guests at the President's dinner will be treated to "Dal Raisina" - a special delicacy of the Rashtrapati Bhavan that takes 48 hours to cook.

The dinner will have both vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian options and will include soup, fish, chicken, vegetables and dal.

Malik said, "It is a speciality of our kitchen. Its special recipe was developed here in Rashtrapati Bhavan. It takes 48 hours to prepare. The process of preparing it started on May 28 and it will be ready by tomorrow."

The Bimstec leaders attending the event include Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Myanmarese President U Win Myint, Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering. Thailand will be represented by Grisada Boonrach, Special Envoy of Thailand.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will not be present as she will be on a three-nation foreign visit.

A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the city on Thursday, with the deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will be attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others. Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots.

A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for movement of public between 4 PM to 9 PM on Thursday and motorists and public were asked to avoid them.



The advisory further said roads including Rajpath - from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 PM and 9 PM.

A traffic official added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and S.P. Marg.

Similarly, traffic diversions will be given on Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road -- beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan) which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony, the traffic official added.

Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and public. All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty, the advisory added.

Back home, prominent leaders of opposition like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao have accepted the invitation. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not attend the ceremony.

Industry bigwigs such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata have also been invited for the event, as per sources. Business honchos Ajay Piramal, John Chambers and Bill Gates have also been extended an invitation for the ceremony. IMF Managing Director and Chairman Christine Lagarde have also been invited, sources said.

Former sprinter P T Usha, cricketers Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, badminton ace Saina Nehwal, badminton coach Pulella Gopichand and gymnast Dipa Karmakar are among the sports personalities invited to the ceremony, the sources said.

Several film stars, including Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Bhansali and Karan Johar have also been invited.

