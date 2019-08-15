Narendra Modi urges citizens to shun single use plastic

national

Narendra Modi stressed that citizens must buy indigenous products and must strive to make the policy of "Make In India" a success

PM Modi: Can we free India from single use plastic? Time for implementing this idea is now.Let a important step in this direction be made on 2nd October. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens of the country on Thursday to eliminate the use of single-use plastic and also suggested shopkeepers to provide eco-friendly bags to its customers. This statement comes with an aim to prevent environmental degradation. "During my 2014 speech, I spoke about cleanliness. It became a movement in the country and the common man took it up with gusto. Today, I have another request. By October 2, on the birth anniversary of Dear Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), I want to urge the citizen to give up single-use plastic," Prime Minister Modi said on the 73rd Independence Day while addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort.

PM Modi: Can we free India from single use plastic? Time for implementing this idea is now.Let a important step in this direction be made on 2nd October. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/Bed1My0WNp — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Also Read: Highlights of Narendra Modi's speech on 73rd Independence Day

"Shopkeepers should sell jute and cloth bags. Customers should adopt ways to reduce plastic usage. We must also put technologies in use to abolish plastic usage," Narendra Modi stated in his 90-minute-long speech. The Prime Minister also stressed that citizens must buy indigenous products and must strive to make the policy of "Make In India" a success. "Let us all resolve to use products made in India. Let us resolve: Local products for a lucky tomorrow. Local products for a beautiful tomorrow. Local products for a bright tomorrow," he added. "Our priority should be a Made in India product. Can we think of consuming local products, improving rural economy and the MSME sector?" he said. The Prime Minister in his address asked the citizens of India to think hard about ways to curb population growth as well as usage of water and fertilizers.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: India to have Chief of Defence Staff, says Narendra Modi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates