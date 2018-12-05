Nargis Fakhri: Even now, I get goosebumps at the thought of the castle

bollywood

Nargis Fakhri recounts how she shot at a Sussex location, that is rumoured to be haunted

Nargis Fakhri

Her last outing, 5 Weddings, may have sunk without a trace, but Nargis Fakhri is looking forward to her next, Amavas. The Bhushan Patel-directed venture sees her exploring the horror genre for the first time. Talking to mid-day, the actor reveals how Patel, in a bid to be authentic to the script, shot a pivotal sequence at Castle Goring in Sussex, which according to legend is haunted.

"I get goosebumps even at the thought of that castle," begins Fakhri, who is paired with actor Sachiin Joshi in the January release. Recounting the last schedule, she says, "The cast wasn't informed that the place was haunted. During the shoot, weird things would keep happening — there were several instances when the lights would switch on and off on their own. We thought it was a technical glitch. It was only when we had almost finished shooting that Bhushan revealed that the place is believed to be haunted."



Castle Goring, Sussex

Interestingly, the castle in Worthing, owing to the myth surrounding it, also earned a place in an episode of the American television series, Ghost Hunters. Patel — who has previously helmed several horror outings, including 1920: Evil Returns (2012), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Alone (2015) — says that the location served as the perfect backdrop for his narrative. "The story is laced with suspense and horror. So, we thought it would be ideal to shoot at a location that has the haunted feel to it. We were lucky to be granted permission to shoot in the castle."

