Nargis Fakhri shares childhood photo, says, 'though we were poor we had each other'

Nargis Fakhri is one of the prettiest actresses in Bollywood and has acted in popular films like Rockstar, Madras Cafe, Dishoom, Banjo and others. Recently, she shared a throwback photo from her childhood days and also penned a note about how life was back then.

Sharing the photo, Nargis wrote, "Here's a little piece of me I'm sharing with all of y'all: This is my family. Growing up in the projects wasn't easy but we always made the best of things. Even though we were dirt poor, we had each other. Sometimes there wasn't food and we would share an egg or some milk..."

It's quite brave of Nargis Fakhri to share a difficult time in her life so candidly with her fans and social media followers. It goes to show that the actress is proud of her roots and that she's come a long way since then.

On the work front, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in the 2019 film Amavas. Her upcoming film is Torbaaz, an action-thriller, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev.

