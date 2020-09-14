See pictures: Nargis Fakhri seems madly in love with boyfriend Justin Santos

Things are moving fast between Nargis Fakhri and beau Justin Santos. The New York-based chef has made their relationship Insta official. "Look at this perfect woman. How did I get so lucky? On top of her being drop-dead gorgeous, her jokes are hilarious," he posted on social media and referred to her as love.

Nargis Fakhri looks super pretty and happy to be in the outdoors with her boyfriend. Have a look:

Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra's relationship was a much-publicised affair. After they parted ways in 2017, Fakhri began dating filmmaker Matt Alonzo in 2018. They too called it quits, and now, it looks like the stunning actress has found love again in New York-based chef Justin Santos! And the pair sure looks cute together!

A look at some more cute pictures of Nargis and Justin:

Nargis Fakhri looks extremely happy to be in the company of her beau, and these pictures are proof enough!

Nargis started her career in Bollywood with the film Rockstar in 2011. She has since been seen in movies like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar and Housefull 3. Nargis was last seen in Amavas which was a horror movie. The film also featured Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhathena, Mona Singh and Ali Asgar. Directed by Bhushan Patel, Amavas hit theatres in 2019 and tanked at the Box Office.

Her upcoming film is Torbaaz, an action-thriller, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news