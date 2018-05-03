National Film Awards 2018: Boney Kapoor, Janhvi accept Sridevi's Best Actress award

On April 13, the list of National Award winners was announced and today, the winners have been bestowed with their trophy



Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor arrive to receive the National Award for late actress Sridevi. Pic: Pallav Paliwal

On April 13, the list of National Film Awards was announced, and today the winners reached the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi to collect the awards from President Ram Nath Kovind. However, to their disappointment, the President would be handing out the awards only to 11 winners, which caused outrage amongst other awardees, as he couldn't personally felicitate all the winners. In mere disappointment, some of the winners boycotted the event. However, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani did the needful.

Late actress Sridevi had been announced as the Best Actress for her film Mom. On Thursday, the actress' family reached the Vigyan Bhawan to collect the award. Boney Kapoor, along with daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor received the National Award for Sridevi.

Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn #RamNathKovind presents National Award for best actor(female) to #Sridevi (posthumously) for the movie #MOM. The award was received by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

#NationalFilmAwards #NationalFilmAwardsOnDD pic.twitter.com/6u5HZarSKv — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 3, 2018

On reaching the location, filmmaker Boney Kapoor said, "We are proud of her, she truly deserved it. She always gave her best for all her films. Sadly she is not around to accept it. But we are proud of it."

Actor Akshaye Khanna, too, reached Delhi to collect the Dadasaheb Phalke Award bestowed on his father, Vinod Khanna. He said, "Very humbling for me as his son to receive the award, it is a very proud moment for us."

Watch the live updates here:

Apart from them, actor Pankaj Tripathi, Divya Dutta, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and others are present to receive the prestigious award.

Also Read: 65th National Film Awards: Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Thank Jury For Sridevi's Win

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates