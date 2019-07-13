National Plastic Surgery Day: KEM hospital to hold open discussion about plastic surgery

national

Interested people can attend the open forum on July 15 between 1.30pm to 4 pm ar Jivraj Mehta Lecture Theatre of the hospital campus

Representational image

On the occasion of 'National Plastic Surgery Day', the civic-run KEM Hospital to hold an open discussion about plastic surgery at the premises of the hospital. It would be open to all where senior plastic surgeons would discuss the importance of plastic surgery to sensitize people about its need.

Plastic surgery is often misunderstood in society as only being cosmetic surgery. But in reality, it can prove as a boon for patients suffering from burns, accidental injuries or other physical deformations. However, due to the lack of knowledge among people, they often reach hospitals late which delays their treatment and chances of recovery faster. Taking this into consideration, the hospital has arranged for an open forum where people across the city can walk-in for discussion and to raise their queries.

Also read: Wadala high rise fire: Heavily-pregnant woman among injured, rushed to KEM hospital

Interested people can attend the open forum on between 1.30pm to 4 pm ar Jivraj Mehta Lecture Theatre of the hospital campus.

"Plastic Surgery is fairly misunderstood in society as being only cosmetic surgery, but in all institutes most of the patients we treat are reconstructive. Often because of lack of knowledge patients reach us late or with complications. We hope to empower people with knowledge to go to the right doctor at the right time. We will also distribute a plastic surgery information booklet to all those who attend the program," said Dr Vinita Puri, Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery and Burns at KEM Hospital Mumbai.

"Anyone interested in knowing about injuries and reconstruction can attend the forum," she added.

Also read: Mumbai: KEM hospital doctors march in solidarity with Kolkata medicos

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates