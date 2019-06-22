Wadala high rise fire: Heavily-pregnant woman among injured, rushed to KEM hospital

national

The fire led to electricity supply being cut off, soon after which residents began to feel suffocated due to the flames and smoke. The building has 210 flats and all the residents have been asked to vacate their houses temporarily

A fire broke out in a 21-storey building at Barqat Ali naka, Wadala East late on Thursday night injuring around 20 of its residents. A heavily-pregnant woman was among the injured rushed to KEM hospital, her relative and a 17th-floor resident, Purnima Chavan told mid-day.

Residents alleged that the building's three lifts are frequently overloaded with 10 flats on each floor. This could have led to a short circuit, they said. The building is well equipped with fire extinguishers on each floor. However, the residents did not know how to use them. The fire led to electricity supply being cut off, soon after which residents began to feel suffocated due to the flames and smoke. The building has 210 flats and all the residents have been asked to vacate their houses temporarily.

"To resume electricity and water supply and make the building fit for the residence may take a couple of weeks," a police official told residents.

Fire at Mazgaon Dock, too

A major fire broke out at an under-construction warship of the Navy at Mazgaon Dockyard on Friday evening killing one person, a senior city fire brigade official said.

"Under-construction warship 'Visakhapatnam' caught fire at 5.44 pm. The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship," said P S Rahangdale, the chief of city fire brigade. Eight fire-fighting engines, along with quick-response vehicle, have been pressed into service. However, tremendous heat and smoke are being encountered by firemen using breathing apparatus. "Dewatering is in progress too. Only two teams of two firemen each can work in rotation as the hatch to the deck is tiny," said a fire official.

