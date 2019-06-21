Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Wadala high-rise; 15 suffer from suffocation
The blaze apparently erupted on the first floor of the 21-storey high-rise building located at Ram Nagar in the suburbs of Wadala (E)
A fire broke out in a high-rise building here in Wadala in the wee hours of Friday and many as 15 residents from the building suffered from suffocation and needed to be hospitalised, according to a fire brigade official.
The blaze apparently erupted on the first floor of the 21-storey high-rise building located at Ram Nagar in the suburbs of Wadala (E), he said. "The incident was reported to our control room at 3.33 am on Friday.
Mumbai: Fire broke out on 1st floor of Shree Ganesh Sai SRA building near Barkat Ali Naka in Kamla Ram Nagar, Wadala (E), around 3am today. Fire under control. Injured taken to KEM Hospital. Dr Shrikant, CMO KEM Hospital, says,"15 people were admitted, their condition stable now"— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019
A fire fighting team was immediately rushed to the spot and the fire was extinguished within the next 25 minutes," the official added.
"However, 15 people, including nine women, suffered from suffocation as they had inhaled smoke. All have been admitted in KEM Hospital," he said. Their condition was stable, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of KEM Hospital Dr Shrikant.
The cause of the fire was not yet known, the official said.
Inputs from PTI
Top News Stories of the Day
- Mumbai crime: Man thrashed to death, body thrown into nullah in Ghatkopar
- Mumbai: Upmarket boat snaps mid-journey on Madh island, two residents nearly-drown
- Attack on web series crew: CM Devendra Fadnavis assures action against cops if found guilty
- Mumbai crime: Man kills elder brother for plucking mangoes from his tree in Palghar
- Mumbai: BEST set to reduce base bus fare to Rs 5
- Five years on, Western Railway finally gets BMC nod for Jogeshwari escalators
- Mumbai: Let us use road inside Godrej compound, Ghatkopar locals urge
- Mumbai: Borivli school's fight with BMC reaches SC
- Mumbai: Titwala man to take railways to court for delays
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Crawford Market