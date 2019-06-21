Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Wadala high-rise; 15 suffer from suffocation

national

The blaze apparently erupted on the first floor of the 21-storey high-rise building located at Ram Nagar in the suburbs of Wadala (E)

Representational Pic

A fire broke out in a high-rise building here in Wadala in the wee hours of Friday and many as 15 residents from the building suffered from suffocation and needed to be hospitalised, according to a fire brigade official.

The blaze apparently erupted on the first floor of the 21-storey high-rise building located at Ram Nagar in the suburbs of Wadala (E), he said. "The incident was reported to our control room at 3.33 am on Friday.

Mumbai: Fire broke out on 1st floor of Shree Ganesh Sai SRA building near Barkat Ali Naka in Kamla Ram Nagar, Wadala (E), around 3am today. Fire under control. Injured taken to KEM Hospital. Dr Shrikant, CMO KEM Hospital, says,"15 people were admitted, their condition stable now" — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

A fire fighting team was immediately rushed to the spot and the fire was extinguished within the next 25 minutes," the official added.

"However, 15 people, including nine women, suffered from suffocation as they had inhaled smoke. All have been admitted in KEM Hospital," he said. Their condition was stable, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of KEM Hospital Dr Shrikant.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, the official said.

Inputs from PTI

