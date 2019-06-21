Fire breaks out in furniture market near Kalindi Kunj metro station in Delhi

national

Kalindi Kunj (New Delhi): A major fire broke out in a furniture godown in Kalindi Kunj metro station in the national capital. Initial reports suggest that no casualty or injury has been reported so far.

The fire erupted in the wee hours of Friday. Soon 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the massive blaze. Fire-fighting operation is underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In another similar incident, a massive fire broke out in one of the factories situated in Goregaon industrial area on Monday. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, no injuries have been reported till yet.

As per initial reports, the factory was engulfed in fire and huge black smog was seen around the entire industrial area.

More details are awaited in this regard.

Last week, a major fire broke out at a godown in Jadhav market in Nalasopara, Palghar on Sunday. Fire tenders were present at the spot. And two rescue vehicles have also rushed to the spot.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Jadhav market in Nala Sopara,Palghar. Fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/7i00uLZU6H — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019

A few shops at a market located in Palghar area were gutted in a fire during early hours of Sunday. The shops, located in Jadhav Market, were engulfed in flames, however, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Nala Sopara area soon after the fire broke out.

No causalities have been reported, so far.

(With inputs from ANI)

