Navi Mumbai: Footover bridge collapses in Sagar Vihar, two injured

The incident occurred around 8.00 pm on Thursday, and rescue work is underway.

A part of a foot over bridge in Vashi sector 8 suddenly collapsed around at 9.30 pm on Thursday in which two pedestrians got injured.

The FOB is 20 years old constructed by CIDCO. According to officials on Thursday few passersby were using the bridge when part of it collapsed suddenly. Other residents who saw the incident informed police and disaster management cell. Two injured are resident of the same area and they fell on the ground. They were immediately taken to the hospital.

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam confirmed the incident and said that two persons were injured as the FOB at Sagar Vihar crashed around 8 pm, they are yet to identify the injured. Officials were checking with CIDCo and NMMC officials about its structural audit report.

Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, he said. The incident comes less than a month after a similar bridge collapse at Mumbai CST station, which had claimed lives of at least seven people.

However, this is not the first time Mumbai has witnessed a bridge collapse. Last month, a footover bridge at CST station collapsed killing seven and left 31 people injured. The 40-year-old foot overbridge, which connected the busy railway station with BT Lane, had come crashing down on March 14 evening.

Police later arrested three persons, including two civic engineers, in connection with the bridge collapse incident. They are identified as assistant engineer S F Kakulte, executive engineer AR Patil and Neeraj Kumar Desai, whose firm had conducted the structural audit of the bridge.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has written a letter to the civic body to look into the demands made by the relatives of three nurses, who had died in the bridge collapse incident.

The three nurses- Ranjana Tambe (48), Apurva Prabhu (42) and Bhakti Shinde (41)- all employees of the state-run GT Hospital, were on their way to work when the FOB had caved in. The relatives of the three nurses met DMER director Dr T P Lahane on Wednesday and sought his direction to the BMC to pay compensation.

"I have forwarded to the civic authorities the demands made by the kin of the three deceased nurses," Lahane told PTI.

