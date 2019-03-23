Mumbai: CST bridge collapse reminds infra agencies to conduct audits

national

MMRDA and MSRDC initiate inspections of flyovers and FOBs under their respective jurisdictions

The CSMT bridge collapse earlier this month killed six and injured 31 others. File pic

The bridge collapse at CSMT seems to have sent other public infrastructure developing agencies into a tizzy. While the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has decided to conduct the structural audits of its flyovers in Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has asked its engineering department to visit the bridges/FOBs under their jurisdiction for an inspection.

"We will begin the audit of the flyovers that are with MSRDC in Mumbai and a report will be prepared soon. Expert opinion will also be sought from the IIT engineers and if any repair work needs to be done, it will be taken up immediately," said an MSRDC official. He added that the crucial Sion Circle flyover will also be shut down for traffic in a few days "for repair work related to expansion joints and bearings." It will be shut for around two months.

The Mumbai Entry Point Limited - the toll collection agency appointed by MSRDC at five entry points to Mumbai - carries out the maintenance of the 27 flyovers on Eastern, Western and Sion-Panvel Highway. These will be inspected too. The MMRDA too is carrying out inspections of FOBs and flyovers under its jurisdiction. Confirming the development, an MMRDA official said that the skywalks have been handed over to the BMC. "We believe they have started the audit of skywalks. We have already instructed our engineering department to visit the FOBs that are with us along with the flyovers/bridges. They will submit a detailed report of all inspections," he added.

The Foot Over Bridges on the Western Express Highway between Jogeshwari and Dahisar are under the jurisdiction of MMRDA and the FOBs between Amar Mahal junction to Mulund toll plaza on the Eastern Express Highway are with the Public Works Department.

