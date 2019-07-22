Navi Mumbai hit-run: Speeding car mows down pedestrians at Kamothe, at least 2 dead

national

Driver loses control and ploughs into pedestrians on the road, horrific incident captured on CCTV cameras. Cops recover the car and are on a lookout for the driver who is on the run

Screengrab from the CCTV footage

In another horrific road accident, two people died in a hit-and-run case which occurred at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Sunday, 21 July 2019. The driver of a four-wheeler allegedly rammed into several carts at a vegetable market in Kamothe before ramming his car into pedestrians on the road. As per initial reports, five persons were severly injured and at least two were confirmed dead.

The horrific incident was captured on CCTV cameras. A car at high speed is seen appearing suddenly and ramming into pedestrians on the road before speeding away from the scene. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed into people who were walking on the road. Shocked passersby are seen helping the victims.

The Kamothe police are currently on the hunt for the accused driver. The police have managed to recover the car and have also reportedly found several alcohol bottles in the vehicle.



Picture of the accused

Kamothe police station SPI Devidas Sonawane said, "The accused might have been drunk when he was at the wheel. He appears to be a resident of Kamothe. Our team is currently on a search for him. Meanwhile, we have admitted the injured in a nearby hospital."

Reports further stated that the Skoda car, which rammed into pedestrians on Sunday evening, was driven by a 75-year-old man. The accused, Harwinder Singh Kumar, is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Navi Mumbai hospital and is recuperating. Police said that an arrest will be made after he is declared fit by the doctors.

