Mumbai: Rickshaw driver killed in road accident in Navi Mumbai

A BMW car rammed into a rickshaw driver and the collision was so grave that the rickshaw driver was thrown off from his vehicle, while airbags from Bhatt's car were deployed

An autorickshaw driver was killed in a fatal road accident on Saturday near Vashi. A Pune-based hotelier identified as Ishaan Bhatt rammed the autorickshaw with his car around 1 am on Saturday. The accused was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence and later let out on bail.

According to police sources, Ishaan Bhatt, a Pune-based hotelier, who owns a restaurant in Panvel was on his way from Nerul to Kopri in his BMW car. Since the roads were traffic free, he was speeding on the road, alleged eyewitnesses. According to the police, when the deceased Deepak Prasad, an autorickshaw driver was coming from the opposite end, as he was plying from Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market road towards Kopri, the car collided with the autorickshaw.

The collision was so grave that the rickshaw driver was thrown off from his vehicle, while airbags from Bhatt's car were deployed. The locals immediately rushed the rickshaw driver to a civic hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Vashi Police arrested the accused but he released him on bail.

