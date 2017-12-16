Navi Mumbai: Policeman arrested for bribe for road accident victim's panchnama

A sub-inspector of the Navi Mumbai police was arrested on Thursday while accepting a bribe to issue the copy of the police panchnama of a person killed in a road accident

A sub-inspector of the Navi Mumbai police was arrested on Thursday while accepting a bribe to issue the copy of the police panchnama of a person killed in a road accident. ACB officials said sub-inspector Kailas Mumbaikar, 54, of the Koparkhairane police station had demanded a bribe of Rs 30000 from the family of a man who was killed in a road accident in July this year.



Representational Pic

Officials said that Mumbaikar was arrested from his office as part of a trap yesterday evening where he accepted Rs 25000 from the complainant.

Inspector Ashwini Kusurkar of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Navi Mumbai unit said that the advocate of the deceased's family had applied for the copy of the panchnama of the death as the family had to file the accident claim with the MACT (Motor Accident Claims Tribunal).

"The accused demanded a bribe of Rs 30000 after which the complainant lodged a complaint with the NM unit of the ACB," the official said.

Mumbaikar has been booked under sections 7, 12, 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was presented before the magistrate today who remanded him to police custody for three days.

