Navjot Singh Sidhu ousted from Kapil Sharma show after his comments on Pulwama Terror Attack

television

Navjot Singh Sindhu who is facing ire over his comments on the Pulwama terror attack has been asked by the channel, Sony TV, to leave The Kapil Sharma Show

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu who is facing ire over his comments on the Pulwama terror attack has been asked by the channel, Sony TV, to leave The Kapil Sharma Show. The Punjab Cabinet Minister, who is the judge of the comedy show is set to be replaced by Archana Puran Singh. Reportedly, the channel has started with the process of removing Navjot.

Reacting to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which left more than 40 CRPF jawans dead, the cricketer-turned-politician, while speaking to the media, had said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished. There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has them. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished. But individuals cannot be blamed for the dastardly act."

The Punjab Cabinet Minister's comments drew flak from various quarters and since then social media has been flooded with posts demanding his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. #BoycottSidhu, #BoycottKapilSharmaShow, and #BoycottSonyTV has been trending on various social media platforms since Friday night.

This is not the first time Sidhu has landed himself in a soup for his soft stand on the neighbouring country.

Earlier in November, Sidhu was criticised after Khalistani leader Gopal Singh Chawla posted a photograph with the Congress leader on social media. The Congress leader had also grabbed headlines for extending a hug to the Pakistani Army Chief at Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, in August 2018.

Also Read: Pulwama attack: What has this bloodshed got to do with Kartarpur corridor, asks Sidhu

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI