Navratri 2019: Here's how you can look like Malaika Arora this festive season
Malaika Arora turned muse for friend Seema Khan and turned into a model for her latest designs. Check them out!
Malaika Arora is leaving no stone unturned to add to the festive vibes. The actress turned into a model for friend Seema Khan, where she donned some pretty lehengas. Out of all the outfits, what grabbed our attention was Malaika Arora in a rose pink lehenga with sequins, cutdana, and pearls detailing. Check this out.
You can nail the festive look too buy buying these pretty outfits from Amazon. Take a look!
Silk Lehenga:
This lehenga choli on Amazon will give you a sophisticated look, which will enhance your beauty. You can wear it at family functions, festivals, parties and even get a perfect wedding look in this outfit. You will be the centre of attraction in the event once you wear it. You can buy this at a discounted price of Rs 749 only. Shop here.
Silk Embroidered Lehenga:
Amazon fashion brings to you this lehenga choli, which is available in a lovely grey and is made of heavy net fabric and satin. The lehenga is a suitable choice when it comes to ethnic wear or festive wear for your wardrobe. Get this one at a discounted price of Rs 849 only. Shop here.
Anarkali Lehenga:
Look simple yet stunning in this ethnic style gown. With its floral pattern, this design juggles comfort and style effortlessly. If not Navratri, you can also wear this Anarkali as a party wear dress. Get this at a discounted price of Rs 1,380 only. Shop here.
Georgette Lehenga:
Wear this georgette lehenga with heels or flats and matching jewellery for a stunning look. You can buy this one at the discounted price of Rs 1,349 only. Shop here.
