Indian Navy Day: Narendra Modi, leaders salute personnel and their service to the nation

Indian Navy sailors take part in a rehearsal for the forthcoming Navy Day celebrations at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Picture/PTI

Navy Day is celebrated in remembrance of the attack on the Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war by the Indian naval force. As it is celebrated every year on December 4 with a theme, the theme for this year is 'Indian Navy- Salient, Strong and Swift.'

Following the theme, many leaders have taken to Twitter to pay tribute and salute the naval forces and their services to the nation with their maritime power.

On Navy Day, we salute our courageous navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer. pic.twitter.com/AVe6rMIZkF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2019

Indian Navy epitomises bravery and service to the nation. I salute the bravery and patriotism of the Indian Navy on the occasion of #NavyDay pic.twitter.com/MA21jvuZPb — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 4, 2019

On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and men and women of the Indian Navy.



Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies.



May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2019

On the Navy Day, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all the @indiannavy personnel and their families.



The nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy. It is the manifestation of India’s maritime power. We salute their indomitable courage and valour. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2019

On #NavyDay, we salute Indian Navy for their fearless & selfless sacrifice and are proud of our valiant Navy personnel for serving our motherland with utmost devotion. pic.twitter.com/oWuUdAwbL7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 4, 2019

I salute all personnel of our Navy - protectors of our country's marine borders on Indian #NavyDay.



We are proud of their bravery, dedication and vigilance.

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/14q4ThNU9Z — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) December 4, 2019

Best wishes to the all personnel of Indian Navy & their families on #NavyDay. I join a grateful nation in thanking the Indian Navy for protecting the territorial waters of India. Extending warm wishes to Sub Lieutenant Shivangi for becoming the first woman pilot for #IndianNavy. pic.twitter.com/DWxPZeJMLc — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 4, 2019

#NavyDay Greetings to all the personnel of the #IndianNavy and their families. @indiannavy has been guarding our maritime boundaries with sheer valour and utmost dedication. The Nation salutes and thanks the Force for all the sacrifices that its personnel have made over the years — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 4, 2019

On #NavyDay I salute the valour, courage & conviction of the brave sailors guarding our waters. All of India is indebted to the @indiannavy for their selflessness, indomitable spirit & sacrifice. Jai Hind!! pic.twitter.com/FBsgpGj99c — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) December 4, 2019

Even the defence forces have tweeted their best wishes and paid homage to the naval forces' contribution to the country.

#NavyDay : Indian Air Force wishes all ranks of @indiannavy on the occasion of Navy Day 2019. It was on this day; 04 Dec 1971, ships of the Indian Navy led a deadly attack on Karachi Harbour during the #IndoPakWar 1971.#Remembering1971 pic.twitter.com/niqEHnl2cS — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 4, 2019

CRPF conveys best wishes to all the Indian Navy personnel and their families on the occasion of #NavyDay. May the tradition of glory and victory continue. pic.twitter.com/VhtIi0T1VV — ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³CRPFðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@crpfindia) December 4, 2019

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh along with VCOAS Lt Gen MM Naravane, and Vice Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal HS Arora paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Wednesday on the occasion of Navy Day. The three officers also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Ahead of the occasion, the Indian Navy said it has decided to set up women-friendly facilities on its indigenously-built aircraft carrier and other bigger ships amid demands for induction of women officers and sailors on warships.

(With inputs from PTI)

