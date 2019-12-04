MENU
Indian Navy Day: Narendra Modi, leaders salute personnel and their service to the nation

Updated: Dec 04, 2019, 12:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

This year's theme for Navy Day is 'Indian Navy- Salient, Strong and Swift'.

Indian Navy sailors take part in a rehearsal for the forthcoming Navy Day celebrations at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Picture/PTI
Navy Day is celebrated in remembrance of the attack on the  Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war by the Indian naval force.  As it is celebrated every year on December 4 with a theme, the theme for this year is 'Indian Navy- Salient, Strong and Swift.'

Following the theme, many leaders have taken to Twitter to pay tribute and salute the naval forces and their services to the nation with their maritime power.

 

 

 

Even the defence forces have tweeted their best wishes and paid homage to the naval forces' contribution to the country.

 

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh along with VCOAS Lt Gen MM Naravane, and Vice Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal HS Arora paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Wednesday on the occasion of Navy Day. The three officers also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Ahead of the occasion, the Indian Navy said it has decided to set up women-friendly facilities on its indigenously-built aircraft carrier and other bigger ships amid demands for induction of women officers and sailors on warships.

(With inputs from PTI)

