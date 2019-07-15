Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao to reunite for 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

bollywood

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will address a socially relevant story revolving around the same-sex couple. It is scheduled to be released early next year

Badhaai Ho! co-stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are set to team up for "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", the makers of the film announced on Monday.

The movie, which also reunites the duo with Ayushmann Khurrana, will present Gupta and Rao in a completely different avatar. "With 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', we chose to explore a novel subject in an unusually unexpected setting. A unique story like this needed talents like Neena ji and Gajraj Rao and I'm so happy to have them on board," producer Aanand L Rai of Colour Yellow Productions, said in a statement here.

After the success of the 2017 sleeper hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the makers announced the second instalment titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, to be written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film will address a socially relevant story revolving around the same-sex couple. It is scheduled to be released early next year.

As per several reports, the plot revolves around how a conservative family comes to terms with the fact that their son is gay. It is expected to go on the floors in the last week of August.

According to producer Rai of Colour Yellow Productions, the success of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan encouraged the makers to turn it into a franchise which tackles subjects in a light-hearted manner.

"With '...Zyada Saavdhan', we have a great story in hand and who better, but Ayushmann to play the lead since he brings a whole new level of expression to the table. Hope audiences enjoy it as much as the first film," he added.

