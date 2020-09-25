Neena Gupta is all set to present her memoir, Sach Kahun Toh, to the world

After Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta has finished writing her memoir, Sach Kahun Toh. The book, published by Penguin, will be out in 2021.

"With so many incidents that have made me, and also broken me, I needed to free myself by getting them out," says Gupta. The book will be a candid portrait of her life as an actor, her unconventional pregnancy and her second innings in Bollywood.

Several of her film fraternity friends and colleagues wished the lovely actress well for her book. Her frequent co-star Gajraj Rao wrote, "Neena ji ,that's fantastic news... eagerly waiting" while Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur commented, "Ma'am you are so adorable" and Tahira Kashyap said, "So look forward to it" with a heart emoji.

Neena Gupta's memoir sure will be a delightful read!

On the work front, Neena Gupta was recently seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba along with her daughter Masaba Gupta. The show is a fictionalised account that revolves around the lives of Masaba and mother Neena Gupta.

Talking about the show and working with her fashion designer daughter, Neena Gupta told mid-day in a chat, "I was sceptical about how we would play ourselves on screen. Masaba had never acted before, so I wondered if she could pull it off. During script readings, Masaba would go too fast. I had to tell her to pause and understand every nuance. [But once the cameras rolled], I did not interfere in any scene."

