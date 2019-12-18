Neena Gupta posts another picture in 'frock'; steals hearts all over again

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actress Neena Gupta is known for her wit and outspoken persona. She is never afraid to speak her mind and live life the way she wants. Recently, Neena Gupta had shared a picture of herself wearing a cute little dress, which took the internet by storm. Now, the actress has done it again! She posted another photo of herself wearing a 'frock' and we're loving her style! Check out the picture below:

Neena Gupta's Instagram posts are a joy to see. In this post, too, the actress has credited several people for her look, including daughter Masaba Gupta for the shoes and her husband for the bag. The necklace, she says, is the result of her 'hardwork', which makes us think that she has made it herself.

Rajeshwari Sachdev commented on the post saying, "I love the credits too", while another Instagram user wrote, "You are super fit, look at those legs maan! Yeh taang mujhe de Dr thakurain! Gorgeous you (sic)."

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the superhit film Badhaai Ho, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao. In 2020, she reunites with Ayushmann and Gajraj Rao once again for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Neena Gupta is also set to play Akshay Kumar's mother in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

