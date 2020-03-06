Neena Gupta says she was devastated due to daughter Masaba's divorce

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with legendary West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards. The couple had a love child - daughter Masaba Gupta, who is now a noted fashion designer. Masaba got married to filmmaker Madhu Mantena in 2015. The couple announced their separation in August 2018. In a recent interview, her mother Neena opened up on her daughter's divorce.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the Badhaai Ho actress said, "I was devastated when I heard it. Actually, it was Masaba who helped me come to terms with it. Initially, I couldn't accept it at all and it affected me". The actress also gave future advice for her daughter. "I feel today I'll tell her to go for a live in. Fayda kya hai, itna paisa kharcha karke shaadi Karo and phir divorce kar lo. Toh live in hi kar lo. (What's the use, spending so much money in getting married and then filing for a divorce. Rather go for a live-in.)"

In 2018, Masaba had broken the news of separation with a long joint statement. Masaba said that the decision has been taken mutually after consulting their friends and family members. "Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say right now is, 'what we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life"'. Masaba also said that they are "not strong enough to explain ourselves to even friends who deserve an answer from us"

Speaking about Neena Gupta, the actress had recently put a video on her Instagram handle and shared her own experience of falling in love with a married man and having struggled because of it. She stressed on why no one should fall for married people.

This is Gupta's second innings in the industry in a way. She became a household name after her performance with Madhuri Dixit on the massively popular song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai in 1993 hit film Kalnayak. But after 2015, she was unable to get work and posted a message about her talent as a performer. 2018 changed everything for her. From Veere Di Wedding to Mulk to the highly successful Badhaai Ho, she delivered one success after another. She was last seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which released on February 21.

