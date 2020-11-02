Neena Gupta shares a throwback picture of Masaba Gupta on her birthday, wishes her 'child' on the occasion

It seems to be raining birthdays in the Tinsel Town, and apart from Shah Rukh Khan, someone else too is celebrating her birthday, and that's Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Badhaai Ho actress shared an unseen and throwback picture with her daughter and wished her 'child' on this special occasion. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday my child A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) onNov 1, 2020 at 5:58pm PST

The mother-daughter duo recently shared the screen for the first time in Netflix's Masaba vs Masaba. Talking about how she was skeptical in making her daughter an actor, Neena Gupta said a few months back, "I apologised to her for stopping her from being an actor," says Gupta, who knew her daughter harboured aspirations of joining Bollywood. However, Gupta had then dissuaded her by telling her that she would be stereotyped in films. Now, she hopes Masaba will give acting a shot while handling her business."

Though the show borrows heavily from their lives, Gupta was certain that she did not want to offend those close to her with the offering. "From our first meeting with writer-director Sonam Nair and showrunner Ashvini Yardi, we drove home the point that we did not want to be bitter about anyone. But my husband [Vivek Mehra] may be offended as the actor playing him looks much older," she laughs.

There is no reference to Masaba's father, Vivian Richards in the series. Probe her on it, and she says, "There was no need [to mention him]. The story does not begin from her birth, but at a later stage in her life."

