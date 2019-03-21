Neeti Mohan and Aditya Narayan's musical face-off!

television

Neeti Mohan was sporty enough to participate in a musical face-off with Aditya Narayan in COLORS' Khatra Khatra Khatra

When friends meet after a long time, what often follows is squall of laughter and pranks. COLORS' Khatra Khatra Khatra features television's most popular faces - Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Aditya Narayan, Anita Hassanandani, Vikas Gupta and Aly Goni, who are in a constant battle to outwit each other through a series of pranks.

In the upcoming Holi special episode, Bollywood's talented singer Neeti Mohan will be seen performing on popular Holi tracks like 'Rang Barse', 'Balam pichkari', etc. Even after being aware of the format of the show, Neeti didn't shy away from being a part of it and was sporty enough to participate in a musical face-off with Aditya Narayan. While they had to sing songs decided by other contestants, there was another twist to the game as the words of the songs were twisted.

The one who loses had to face the brunt of the punishment. As a part of the punishment, there was a spray that was attached to the mike, and whenever Neeti and Aditya sang the wrong lines, water was sprayed on their face.

Talking about the face-off, Aditya Narayan said, "I am a huge fan of Neeti's singing. We all know how talented and graceful she is when it comes to singing. Recently, we had a face-off in which the songs word were twisted and it was really difficult to sing. To make it tougher, there was a water spray attached to the mike which sprayed water on our face while singing. But hats off to Neeti, the way she sang even after so many hindrances was something to look forward."

Also Read: Neeti Mohan's wedding lehenga will remind you of Anushka Sharma's Sabyasachi creation

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates