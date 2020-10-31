Neha Kakkar shines at her reception hosted by hubby Rohanpreet Singh; shares pictures

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a grand wedding last week. And while the rituals might be over, the euphoria around it is still fresh. To add to the excitement, the singer on Saturday posted fresh pictures of their reception ceremony hosted by the groom.

In the pictures, Neha looked gorgeous in a white floral saree, while Rohanpreet looked dapper in his white shirt and blue suit. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "@rohanpreetsingh and Family hosted the Best Reception Ever!! Thank youuu everyone in the family, Nehu Loves you all (sic)". Take a look:

The couple looks cute together, isn't it?

A few days back, Neha had shared pictures from her wedding. The pictures show her in a deep red lehenga choli with floral jewelry, while Rohanpreet matched her look in a red sherwani.

She posted another bunch of pictures from the same function. In this picture, Rohanpreet can be seen tying a mangalsutra. She captioned the picture, "You know My #NeHearts? Your Nehu is the Happiest Bride and it’s all because of My Mr. Singh! Thank you god! Thank you @rohanpreetsingh (sic)". Rohanpreet expressed his love for his newly-wed bride in the comments section. He wrote, "Hello #NeHearts Do you know? Your Nehu made me the Luckiest nd Happiest Groom ever!! Thank you sooooo much mera nehu babuuuuu (sic)".

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on Saturday tied the knot on October 24 as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. For the wedding ceremony, Neha wore a peach lehenga while Rohanpreet wore matching kurta and turban.

Kakkar has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last eight years and is known for blockbuster films like Cocktail, Simmba, Yaariyan, Baar Baar Dekho, Satyameva Jayate, and Street Dancer 3D.

