Netflix global creative boss, Ted Sarandos on why he green-lit Sacred Games 2

Netflix global creative boss, Ted Sarandos, reacts to green- lighting Sacred Games season two, despite co-directors Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane being in the eye of #MeToo storm

Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap

While the early reviews are already out, Netflix's eighth season of top-series House Of Cards drops November 2, albeit without the lead actor, Kevin Spacey, who was sacked following serious allegations of sexual misconduct.

Be that as it may, after weeks of speculation, the streaming giant announced the second season of Sacred Games on Tuesday. This, despite the show's co-directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, from the now-dissolved production firm Phantom Films, having also been hit by the #MeToo storm — for their alleged complacency while dealing with a sexual assault case against then-partner, filmmaker Vikas Bahl, which was brought to their notice by the survivor, a female colleague.



Ted Sarandos

Asked to respond to this move, Netflix chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, currently in Mumbai, told mid-day, "It [the decision] has absolutely nothing to do with House Of Cards, or anything else. There are individual cases, with separate circumstances, and different people [involved]. They're all very tough calls. And we take them all very seriously. In the case of Sacred Games, there was an investigation. And we were comfortable with the outcome of going forward with Anurag and Vikram."

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment matters at Netflix, Sarandos said, "Our fundamental belief is that people should always feel safe and respected at work. The only thing we can control is those working in our offices, and on our sets." He added, "There is the same sexual-harassment training that happens in our productions anywhere in the world; has always been. The most difficult thing is the 'not knowing part'. And then you find out, and during the process of it [an allegation] coming out, you want to immediately address it."



A still from Sacred Games

The second season of India's first Netflix original series, Sacred Games, had first been announced in September, but came under the scanner, also because of an anonymous online sexual harassment charge levelled against Varun Grover, one of the writers of the show. Post a probe, Grover continues to remain associated with the critically acclaimed crime-thriller, based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name.

