Netizens stoop to a new low as they troll Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for holding Aaradhya's hand

A photograph of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya's hand has caught social media attention

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. All pictures/Yogen Shah

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is often snapped by the photographers with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has always garnered much media attention. But this time, Aishwarya has been trolled for being 'protective' towards her daughter.

The Bachchans had recently gone on a family dinner at a restaurant in Bandra. Aishwarya looked adorable in a white tee, black jeans and a dark grey shrug while her little one looked lovely in a floral dress and a yellow hair band.

Here's The Picture:

However, what caught the social media attention was Aishwarya holding Aaradhya's hand. Netizens could not stop but troll Aishwarya for holding Aaradhya's hand -- something that she does often in public. Fans chided the actress for being an over-protective mother.

One Instagram user wrote: "Aish needs to cut the umbilical cord. The girl is in her eighth year". Another wrote: "Please leave her hand Aishwarya and walk her freely". "Hope her daughter doesn't get shoulder pain by this position always," a user stated. Another replied: "For God's sake leave her hands. She is not three years old".

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Abhi-Aish (as they are lovingly called by their fans), tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and welcomed their bundle of joy, Aaradhya, in 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek are now looking for a script to work on together. They were planning to work on a film titled Gulab Jamun together, but as per news reports that project is on the backburner for now.

