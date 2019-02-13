Netizens troll Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput for colouring daughter Misha's hair

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput coloured her daughter Misha Kapoor's hair and shared it on her Instagram account

Misha Kapoor

On the weekend, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor had shared cute pictures of her two-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor flaunting her coloured strands on social media. Mira Kapoor may have felt it was fun but not the netizens who trolled her for colouring Misha's hair.



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

Misha got her tresses done at celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim's salon. She captioned a photo as, "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom." Realising things were getting out of control, the star wife wrote that it was a temporary colour. She shared another picture of Misha with a disclaimed - "Relax guys it's just temporary. Wait till I'm 5."



Misha Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Mira Rajput's Instagram account.

Netizens, however, could not digest the fact that she thought of colouring her kid's hair at such a young age. The cool mom perhaps thinks colour is cool for tots too.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were blessed with a baby boy in September 2018. They named their second child Zain. The couple often shares pictures of their kids on social media and get comments filled with love, always. Earlier in an interview, Shahid Kapoor was quoted saying, "I think having a child makes you re-look at everything. Over the years you get used to things... The minute you have a child, the parent within you jumps out and you feel protective and want to give them the best life."

"I just want to be there for my daughter and my second child! I want to spend my life with them. I want to know about their life. I hope that I'm a good influence. I hope I'm not stuck up and can allow them to fly. They have their own identity and destiny... Your job is to be there when they need you, that's it," said Shahid.

