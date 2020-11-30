'Never a dull moment when you're around,' writes Malaika Arora as she shares a picture with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together for a while and they both haven't shied away from sharing their pictures on their respective social media accounts. So if Arjun had posted on his Instagram story and shared a picture of Malaika, she has now done the same.

But the difference was that the actress didn't share his picture on her Instagram story but on her account. The couple could be seen in a candid and romantic moment and this is what she wrote for the Half Girlfriend actor- "Never a dull moment when ur around." [SIC]

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Arjun Kapoor was in Dharamshala for the shooting of his film Bhoot Police that also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. Malaika Arora traveled there for a photo-shoot. And for the uninitiated, Fernandez had also posted on her Instagram account to announce the schedule wrap of this horror-comedy.

Of late, Malaika has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Malaika recently recovered from coronavirus. She shared that she feels blessed to have overcome Covid-19 with minimum pain.

On September 7, Malaika had confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19, after speculative reports did the rounds that she has contracted coronavirus. She shared the news officially on Instagram. Revealing that she has been infected by the virus, she added that she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home.

News of Malaika being infected started doing the rounds shortly after Arjun Kapoor announced a day before that he had tested COVID-19 positive.

