See Photo: Arjun Kapoor shares a picture of Malaika Arora, writes, 'check her out'

Both Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The couple is currently in Dharamshala where Kapoor is shooting for Bhoot Police and Arora for a photo-shoot.

Talking about the time when he had COVID-19, this is what Kapoor had to say, "I was diagnosed positive on a Sunday. I remember waking up the next day with slight fever, body ache, and was feeling fatigued while using the washroom. By Wednesday, it felt like a regular viral and the fever had subsided, but I felt sluggish and tired through the rest of the week. Emotionally, the recuperation is unique because nobody knows how to go about it."

He added, "Even today, I am careful because the doctors have advised me to take it one day at a time. I don't know how badly my lungs were affected, or how much of my stamina is affected, except that every once in a while, I feel like someone who has recovered from a virus because the fatigue factor is real. I am young, but the senior family members might not be able to cope with this as easily we can."

Malaika shared, "The first thing that went through my mind when I tested positive for coronavirus was that everybody in my house is safe and protected as there's always that fear that you may have been in contact with them. To ensure I don't infect anybody after getting tested, I isolated myself in my room. My situation wasn't as severe so I didn't need to be admitted to a facility and could treat myself at home."

The fitness diva continued, "The first few days were really bizarre and I was just in a shock. I wasn't able to fathom what had happened. No one prepares for this and it hits you like a thunderbolt. Initially, you feel so unwell and weak and under strong medicines, so time slips by quickly. There are days when I've slept for 18 hours at a stretch, only waking up to have my meals. All that the doctors were telling me was to rest, eat well and hydrate myself."

