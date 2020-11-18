See Photo: Malaika Arora shares her 'Mountain bliss' with Kareena and Taimur

Dharamshala is indeed a place that oozes gorgeousness, thanks to the luscious mountains. And taking to her Instagram account, Malaika Arora shared her mountain bliss as she had the company of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Have a look at the post right here:

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Taimur Ali Khan, are all in Dharamshala where the Tanhaji actor is shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy, Bhoot Police. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

Arjun is also a part of the horror-comedy and Malaika has reached the place for a photo-shoot, so the couple, it seems, is enjoying its time on a work-cum-pleasure trip.

Of late, Malaika has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Malaika recently recovered from coronavirus. She shared that she feels blessed to have overcome Covid-19 with minimum pain.

On September 7, Malaika had confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19, after speculative reports did the rounds that she has contracted coronavirus. She shared the news officially on Instagram. Revealing that she has been infected by the virus, she added that she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home.

News of Malaika being infected started doing the rounds shortly after her good friend Arjun Kapoor announced a day before that he had tested Covid-19 positive.

Coming to Kareena, she won't let the pandemic or her pregnancy affect her work. After wrapping up her portions in Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi, the actor has been busy shooting brand commercials at home. Now, it is heard that she is set to kick off the third season of What Women Want later this month.

While the podcast series was taped at Mehboob Studios over the past two years, the show's format will be changed considerably given the current restrictions. A source reveals, "Kareena will shoot for the show at her Bandra home. Her guests will either join in virtually or drop by at her home for the shoot, depending on the nature of the episode's theme and their availability. Her team is hoping to finalise the guest list by the end of next week." With the podcast focussing on women and their challenges, Kapoor intends to address the talking points of 2020 in the upcoming season.

