New England, Cambridge to renew rivalry

other-sports

I expect New England to perform better this time and win the mile race. New England is trained by Imtiaz Sait and will be ridden by Dashrath Singh

Representational picture

Eight top class horses will compete for the grade 3, Dashmesh A C Ardeshir Trophy, the prime event of Sunday's eight-race card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack.

Though each one of them has decent credentials to hope for the top prize, my feeling is that the pair of Cambridge and New England, who finished one-two in the Pune City Gold Cup during their last encounter at Pune, will again be concerned at the finish.

I expect New England to perform better this time and win the mile race. New England is trained by Imtiaz Sait and will be ridden by Dashrath Singh.

First race at 1.30pm.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates