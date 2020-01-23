New Identity Revealed for RealShit: It Will Be Called As 'RealHit'

YouTube’s most trending channel, RealShit has got a new identity. The channel’s new name is “RealHit” from now onwards.

Seeing the popularity, fame and name, the creators of RealShit, Piyush, Shubham and Deepak have changed the name of their trending YouTube channel as “RealHit”

The channel today has crossed over whopping 2.78 Million of Subscribers and is successfully making the mark all over the world spreading happiness and entertainment.

The trio, Piyush Gurjar, Deepak Chauhan, and Shubham Gandhi are the real heroes behind the most-popular, sensational and currently trending, RealHit!

These three showcased their creative talent in a very different way despite of being well-educated made the entire world speechless!

Piyush and Shubham are Graduates from Delhi College of Arts And Commerce (Delhi University) while Deepak Chauhan is an Engineer from Amity University.

RealHit is really hit because of its original content. The creators truly believe in being original in every way, every video they create, that makes the channel simply hit!

“If you want to be successful in this vine making culture, then one has to be original as well as creative equally,” says the trio. These guys always dreamed of making happening and interesting things that will entertain people as well as spread happiness all over. They were inspired by the work of English Viners and so, they decided to give a shot, and thus, RealHit came into existence.

The journey of RealHit is equally amazing and inspiring. Initially, there was no support from parents and family members. But this didn’t change the minds of these crazy guys. They did their work with pure dedication, faith and belief in them and here are the results… RealHit today is the most popular YouTube channel liked by everyone, allover!

Apart from making videos, the trio has also made some hit songs and also has some Bollywood integrations.

Speaking about the name change, the trio says, “The name change won’t hamper the popularity of our channel. We are pretty much sure about this move and it will certainly have positive effects on our channel”

The trio is now on the verge of making a web series. They shall soon reveal the details about it. Well, this suspense is creating a lot more excitement in their fan followings.

RealHit is truly a blessing for these three friends. Their mantra of “Be Original” has reached them at the highest peak of success. The passion, dedication and determination of these three beloved friends altogether have made them successful in this age of competition.

