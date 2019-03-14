New kabaddi league promises min R 6 lakh for each player

other-sports

Though the IIPKL dates are yet to be finalised, NKFI is looking to hold their inaugural tournament before or after the conclusion of the ICC cricket World Cup which begins on May 30

In the first edition of the Indo International Premier Kabaddi League (IIPKL) each player will be guaranteed a minimum purse of Rs 6 lakh. Doing away with the auction system, the organisers have decided to have three grades — A, B and C. Grade A players will attract the maximum purse of Rs 10 lakh.

Grade B players will pocket Rs 8 lakh while Grade C players will take home Rs 6 lakh. One hundred and eighty players have been shortlisted out of 750 after trials were conducted by the New Kabaddi Federation of India (NKFI). From tomorrow, final grading of players and selection will be conducted in Pune over three days.

Though the IIPKL dates are yet to be finalised, NKFI is looking to hold their inaugural tournament before or after the conclusion of the ICC cricket World Cup which begins on May 30. Former India player and Indian Railways' raider Pramod Kumar, ex-Pro Kabaddi League players — Mahipal Narwal, Sunil Jaipal, Omkar Jadhav, Shashank Wankhede and Anil Patil are a few popular names in the fray. NKFI General Secretary Dr MV Prasadbabu confirmed that 21 foreign players will be seen in action with eight teams.

"We are not against the Pro Kabaddi League. They have made the sport quite popular. But, there are a lot of talented players who have not got an opportunity. So, that's the reason we are conducting this league. There will be three overseas players in each team, which will provide good exposure to all players," Prasadbabu told mid-day from Banglore.

