Newlyweds Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das enjoy loved up mornings. See photo

India archer Atanu Das, who is otherwise not amongst the most active sports persons on social media recently took to photo sharing site Instagram to post a picture along with his wife and fellow archer Dipika Kumari.

Atani Das shared this loved-up picture with wife Deepika Kumari for his 3,559 followers on Instagram and simply captioned it: “Good Morning.”

View this post on Instagram Good Morningð ðð¼ ð A post shared by Atanu Das (@theatanudas) onJul 15, 2020 at 7:17pm PDT

Earlier this month, archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das got married in an intimate ceremony at Morabadi in Ranchi, following social distancing norms. Take a look at the wedding photo Atanu Das shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Happily Married...ð A post shared by Atanu Das (@theatanudas) onJul 14, 2020 at 10:11pm PDT

Keeping in mind the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown social distancing rules, the sports couple had requested all their guests to come at different time slots and in two batches of 50 each. While the first batch of their guests left at 7 PM, the second batch entered 30 minutes post that. All guests were given masks and sanitisers on arrival. The Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was also among the attendees at Deepika and Atanu's wedding.

