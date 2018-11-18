Neymar has last laugh against Uruguay

football

Brazil captain nets controversial late penalty despite being subjected to ferocious fouls from Uruguay in full-blooded South American derby clash

Brazil's striker Neymar beats Uruguay's Lucas Torreira (left) and Bruno Mendez (right) during an international football friendly at Emirates Stadium in London on Friday night. Pic/AFP

Neymar kept his cool to score the controversial penalty that fired Brazil to a 1-0 win over Uruguay in a full-blooded friendly on Friday. Brazil captain Neymar was subjected to some ferocious fouls from Uruguay as the clash between the South American rivals boiled over at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

But the Paris Saint-Germain striker had the last laugh, netting from the spot late in the second half after Diego Laxalt was harshly ruled to have fouled Danilo. Brazil are now unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Uruguay, who haven't defeated the five-time world champions since 2001. Brazil, building towards hosting the Copa America next year, take on Cameroon in another friendly in Milton Keynes on Tuesday.

It will be their last match of 2018, having recorded five successive friendly victories since losing in the World Cup quarter-finals against Belgium. "It was a typical South American derby. We have respect for Uruguay. They have dangerous players," Brazil boss Tite said. "We managed to control them. This is our third game now without conceding a goal."

Uruguay manager Oscar Tabarez added: "Neymar was playing with freedom. We weren't controlling him very well. "But I thought our young team matched Brazil. It's a shame it comes down to a controversial situation."

Even on a dank, misty north London evening that was a million miles from the sun-soaked beaches of Rio, Brazil's global popularity ensured a large crowd braved the elements to see their star-studded line-up. Neymar was the headline act as the Maracana came to the Holloway Road. His every touch brought cheers and it wasn't long before he conjured Selecao's first chance.

Dutch stun France

Rotterdam: The Netherlands have qualification for the Nations League semi-finals in their sights after beating France 2-0 on Friday to hand Didier Deschamps' side their first defeat since winning the World Cup.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever