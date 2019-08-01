Search

Neymar's ex-girlfriend Soraja crashes Lamborghini into pool

Updated: Aug 01, 2019, 09:46 IST | A correspondent

The Serbian Playboy model, who reportedly had a brief relationship with the PSG star when he was at his previous club Barcelona, took to Instagram to reveal how her footwear got her into trouble in Cannes

Soraja Vucelic

Brazilian football superstar Neymar's ex-girlfriend and model Soraja Vucelic recently crashed her Lamborghini into a swimming pool after failing to brake due to her high heels.

Lamborghini
A video grab of the Lamborghini being retrieved from the pool

She posted a video of the Lamborghini being retrieved from a swimming pool and captioned it, "When your high heel slips from the brake and the Lambo ends up in
the pool."

