Neymar's wheelchair post mocking late Stephen Hawking gets slammed online

Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, took an online kicking on for tweeting a picture of himself grinning in a wheelchair and wearing a bathing suit to pay homage to Stephen Hawking



Neymar

Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, took an online kicking on for tweeting a picture of himself grinning in a wheelchair and wearing a bathing suit to pay homage to Stephen Hawking. A brilliant British astrophysicist, Hawking died earlier on Wednesday after spending most of his life confined to a wheelchair by motor neurone disease. He was 76. Neymar, who faces

just a few weeks in a wheelchair after breaking his right foot while playing for Paris Saint-Germain, posted this picture along with an inspirational quote from the science icon. The backlash against the Brazilian striker was quick. "It's the height of self-centeredness to put Hawking's death in terms of yourself," tweeted Sports Illustrated reporter Grant Wahl. "No ethics no morals no sympathy!" angrily tweeted one sports fan, who added that he hoped Neymar loses "all his money."

Also Read: Neymar's future is with Paris St Germain, says his father

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever