Nick Jonas wins big and Priyanka Chopra can't stop congratulating champ

hollywood

Nick Jonas was busy playing Ryder's cup, and the champ took the trophy home! PeeCee couldn't stop congratulating the kid

Nick Jonas

While Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai shooting for Shonali Bose's film, The Sky Is Pink, fiance Nick Jonas is in Paris where he competed in the 2018 Ryder Cup celebrity golf match, which had the rich and the famous from Europe and the US playing.



Priyanka Chopra

Nick's team emerged triumphantly. The singer posted photos celebrating the win on Instagram. PeeCee wrote, "I knew it! Amazing champ (sic)." Looks like Nick knows how to tee off quite well.

Priyanka Chopra also revealed her Bengali bridal look from the film. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner named Roy Kapur Films. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Zaira Wasim will be essaying the role of Aisha, whereas Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play her parents in the movie.

On the personal front, Priyanka and Nick officially confirmed their engagement last month with a roka ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, Nick celebrated his 26th birthday with his lady love and friends and family at a baseball match. The newly-engaged couple also went on a short trip to Mexico for a day of sightseeing and dining in the seaside town of Cabo San Lucas, before leaving for Guadalajara.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Bengali Bride Look From The Sky Is Pink

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates