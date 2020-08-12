Nicole Scherzinger 'infatuated' with ex-rugby star boyfriend Thom Evans

American singer Nicole Scherzinger considers herself lucky to have found former Scottish rugby player star Thom Evans as her boyfriend.

Thom, 35, and Nicole met in October when the former rugby star participated on X Factor: Celebrity for which the Pussycat Dolls singer was a judge. They started dating in November and have enjoyed a whirlwind romance since.

"Nicole and Thom got very serious very quickly. They are infatuated with each other and complement one another well. They're super cute and have a blast together. Nicole feels very lucky to have found Thom," a source was quoted as saying by Us Weekly magazine.

Last month, there was a report that the singer is trying to have a baby with Thom and the couple plan to buy a house together in London.

Nicole, 42, and Thom, 35, are currently in a long distance relationship and Nicole spends her time shuttling between her Los Angeles home and the United Kingdom, where Thom lives.

