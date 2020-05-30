Nikki Bella: Artem Chigvintsev helped me heal

WWE star Nikki Bella, has revealed that fiancé Artem Chigvintsev helped her heal after her break-up with star wrestler John Cena. Nikki and John began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2017. However, in April 2018, they suddenly called off their engagement with Nikki alleging that John did not want to have kids.

Now, on the Total Bellas podcast Nikki has said that she clearly told Artem that she would understand if he wanted to temporarily walk away from her while she was getting over John. However, Artem insisted he'd stay and help her heal.

"I was struggling because I was still in the process of healing but I was also still falling in love very fast with this man [Artem]. So, I told Artem, 'Look, I'm trying to heal. I don't want to lose you but if you want to put up with it and stay by my side, do it. But if you want to walk away and come back down the road, I one-hundred per cent understand'."



Artem Chigvintsev

To this Artem replied: "You're healing and I want to be here to support you." Nikki, 36, and Artem, 37 got engaged last November and are expecting their first child.

