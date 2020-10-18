Nikki Bella on doing intimate dance moves with Artem: It was weird

Former American wrestler Nikki Bella has said she felt uncomfortable performing intimate routines with fiance Artem Chigvintsev when they were paired together on dance reality show, Dancing with the Stars in 2017.

Bella and Chigvintsev started dating last year after she split from fellow wrestler John Cena in 2018. In July, the couple welcomed son, Matteo.

Speaking with Lisa Vanderpump, a former participant of the show, on The Bellas Podcast, she said: "I remember the one thing that was awkward for me — I don't [know] if you remember in some of the dance moves — when their leg had to be in between your leg. I remember...it was the first time a man's leg, other than my fiance's [Cena], was in between mine and I was like, 'Whoa!' It was weird."

Bella revealed she didn't have any romantic feelings for Chigvintsev when she first met him on the show. "You definitely get an emotional bond with them because it is so scary. I've never been that nervous before! That's the crazy thing being with [Artem] now. There were none of those feelings at all [then]."

Bella and Chigvintsev postponed their wedding earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news