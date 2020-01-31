Search

Nikki Bella reveals she 'took time to get over split with John Cena'

Updated: Jan 31, 2020, 08:29 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Nikki Bella split with John Cena just weeks before their wedding in 2018

John Cena and Nikki Bella
Former American professional wrestler Nikki Bella has opened up about her split with WWE legend John Cena and also revealed how she started dating Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki, 36, split with Cena just weeks before their wedding in 2018. She admitted finding it tough to move on after the separation. "It took time working past the nerves. I feel like when you have a love like that, you never fully move on because that person touches your life," Nikki told People magazine.

Nikki recently broke the news of her engagement with Chigvintsev, but said she was nervous about falling in love again. "It [engagement] made me nervous about our relationship, about myself, about Artem and my family. Was it too soon? Is it not? I'm in love. But why am I double thinking it? I'm so in love," she explained.

